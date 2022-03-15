Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Albany International worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 3,547.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albany International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIN opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.12. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

