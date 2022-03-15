Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) vs. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Head-To-Head Contrast

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 19.53% 31.46% 17.10% Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93%

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal $76.57 billion 0.37 $14.96 billion $13.47 2.24 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ArcelorMittal pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcelorMittal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ArcelorMittal and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 1 1 9 0 2.73 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus price target of $43.58, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats ArcelorMittal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

