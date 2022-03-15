Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 500,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$808,569.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 530,000 shares of company stock worth $37,225.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

