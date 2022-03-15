Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $77.76

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.76, but opened at $73.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 799,608 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
