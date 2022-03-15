Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $77.76

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.76, but opened at $73.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 799,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

