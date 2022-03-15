Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ALHC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

