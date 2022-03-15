Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

