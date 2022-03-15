All Sports Market Capitalization Tops $3.72 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. All Sports has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00034185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104221 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

