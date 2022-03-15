Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Up to $55.83

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.83, but opened at $57.82. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 6,349 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,328,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,460,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

