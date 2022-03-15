Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Tim Scholefield Acquires 2,400 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £6,048 ($7,864.76).

Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,658.00).

Shares of LON:ATT remained flat at $GBX 248 ($3.22) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 920,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,845. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.83. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 233.49 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.85 ($4.93).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

