AllSafe Price Down 4.6% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $76,312.96 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

