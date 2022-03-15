Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 228,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

