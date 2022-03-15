ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,589,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,061,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

