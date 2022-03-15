Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 8,332 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

