Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 9,013 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

