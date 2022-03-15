Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 9,013 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.