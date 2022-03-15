ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. 6,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

