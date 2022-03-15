ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

