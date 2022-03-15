Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. 1,666,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

