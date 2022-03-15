Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.