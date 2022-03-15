Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 103,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,599,562. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after buying an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
