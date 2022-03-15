Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.01

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.37. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 858 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

