Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,387. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -14.13. Ambow Education has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.19.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

