American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Up 8.2%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,281,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,278,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $15,082,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

