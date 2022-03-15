American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter.

