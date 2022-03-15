American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Up 1.9%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.50 and last traded at 0.49. 215,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 307,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.64.

Get American Manganese alerts:

American Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.