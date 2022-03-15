American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Mary E. Gallagher Buys 3,671 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

