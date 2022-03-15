Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Ames National worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 232.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 124.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

