Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 8.9%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.74 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08). 18,768,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,501,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.57 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of £28.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.74.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

