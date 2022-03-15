Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 8.9%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.74 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08). 18,768,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,501,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.57 ($0.09).
The stock has a market cap of £28.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.74.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
