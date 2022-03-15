Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 3,453,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,712.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

