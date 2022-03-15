Amon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $687.00 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Amon has a market cap of $1.34 million and $687.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00104625 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.