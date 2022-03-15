AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $10,894.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.30 or 0.06677229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.04 or 0.99937988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040296 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

