Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Critical Comparison

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.94%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Mobivity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and Mobivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 5.43 -$74.98 million N/A N/A Mobivity $13.26 million 3.49 -$2.92 million ($0.10) -8.34

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude N/A N/A N/A Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48%

Summary

Amplitude beats Mobivity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Mobivity (Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

