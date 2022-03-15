Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to report sales of $340.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Premier reported sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

