Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.44. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter.

SBH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 2,238,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,609. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

