Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

SAMG opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

