Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 15th (ANET, FSV, FWRD, GRP.U, INTC, INTT, LPI, LTH, NOK, SALM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 15th:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Intest (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.