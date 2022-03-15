Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 187,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,715. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.