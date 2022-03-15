Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $4,058,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 6,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

