Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will post $125.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $125.15 million. LivePerson posted sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $552.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

