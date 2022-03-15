Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 15th (ADC, DAC, DORM, HRZN, ITRG, KMPH, KW, LGRVF, LIND, LSI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 15th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

