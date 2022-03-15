Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:
- 3/7/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/1/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/28/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00.
- 2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $89.00.
- 2/18/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/16/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
