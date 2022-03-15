Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:

3/7/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

3/7/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $89.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

