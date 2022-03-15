Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI):

3/10/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

2/25/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $14.00.

2/10/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00.

RSI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

