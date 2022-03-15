Analyzing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arteris alerts:

1.1% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arteris and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Canaan 38.44% 86.99% 47.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arteris and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 123.27%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Canaan.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 10.50 -$23.38 million N/A N/A Canaan $782.52 million 0.70 $313.89 million $1.70 2.04

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Canaan beats Arteris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.