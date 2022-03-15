Analyzing Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matterport and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00 ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 137.40%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $696.18, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matterport and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 14.86 -$338.06 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 17.44 $230.00 million $1.14 451.07

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94% ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33%

Summary

ServiceNow beats Matterport on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

