Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Anaplan by 97,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.