Anchor (ANCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.49 Million

Anchor (ANCT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $6,438.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

