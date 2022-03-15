Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE: AND) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$49.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00.

3/4/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

1/18/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,598. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.61.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.