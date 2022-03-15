Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 13.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) fell 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

