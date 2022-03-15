Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 13.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) fell 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.
Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)
