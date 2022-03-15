Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

