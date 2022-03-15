Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 5.8%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 27,669,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 22,128,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

