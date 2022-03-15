Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 5.8%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 27,669,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 22,128,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £11.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91.
About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)
Further Reading
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.