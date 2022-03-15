Antiample Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XAMP)

Antiample (XAMP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

